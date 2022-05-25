Lecture on Polish Legends

The University of Washington and the Polish Studies Endowment Committee invite you to a lecture entitled: Witchers, Strigas, and a Man on the Moon – Polish Legends in Contemporary Popular Culture by Dawid Junke, PhD on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM (PT) on ZOOM
Slavic mythology has recently enjoyed unprecedented levels of global popularity, mostly thanks to the success of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher book cycle and its adaptations – CD Projekt Red’s video game trilogy, and Netflix’s live action show. This presentation will focus not only on the various incarnations of the famous Witcher, but will also bring to light pop-cultural representations of Polish legends, such as Cracow Monsters and Allegro’s Polish Legends.
Dr. Dawid Junke is an Assistant Professor at the Institute of Cultural Studies at the University of Wrocław, Poland as well as the current Fulbright Visiting Lecturer at the UW Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures.
~ UW Polish Studies Endowment Committee