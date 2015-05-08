The Law & Disability Conference presented by the Community Health Law Project and sponsored & hosted by New Jersey State Bar Foundation will be held on May 5, 2022 for a FREE half-day event!

For more than 30 years, the New Jersey State Bar Foundation has partnered with the Community Health Law Project to present vital and relevant law-related information about the topics and issues facing the disability community. This year’s hybrid conference allows attendees to participate in-person or remotely.

The 2022 Conference will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OPENING SESSION: PROVIDING INTEGRATED & HOLISTIC CARE THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS In today’s world, collaboration is key. Hear about the value and benefit of partnerships in providing holistic and person-centered care to individuals with disabilities or chronic health conditions to help improve their health outcomes. WORKSHOP 1 SERVICES AVAILABLE TO INDIVIDUALS WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES Learn about the various services available to individuals with physical disabilities to help them live and thrive in their communities. WORKSHOP 2 SERVICES AVAILBLE TO INDIVIDUALS WITH INTELLECTUAL AND/OR DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES Discover the supportive services available to individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, including a discussion of the guardianship process and supported decision making.

WORKSHOP 3

JAIL DIVERSION FOR INDIVIDUALS LIVING WITH MENTAL ILLNESS

Find out how to divert individuals with mental illness involved in the criminal justice system from incarceration to treatment and recovery.

Light breakfast will be provided to in-person attendees. Please note: we are committed to providing a Covid safe conference and will be guided by the health and safety protocols set by the local Government and health authority.

Questions: Mary Jean Barnes at MJBarnes@njsbf.org