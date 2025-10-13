Kosciuszko Freedom Run This Sunday!

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C. is excited to announce that registration is now open for this year’s Kościuszko Freedom Run!

Register for free here: https://runsignup.com/…/KOSCIUSZKOFREEDOMRUN5KAND1KKIDSRUN

Sunday, October 19, 2025

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

C&O Canal National Historic Park (Great Falls, MD)

Join us in honoring General Tadeusz Kościuszko was a Polish, Lithuanian, and American hero. His unwavering committment to liberty, freedom, and equality during Polish and Lithuanian uprisings and the American Revolutionary War, has impacted generations.

We invite you to be a part of the Kościuszko Freedom Run, where we pay tribute to his remarkable contributions and continue his legacy. Play a role in carrying it forward! Great fun and the spirit of positive sportsmanship and competition, guaranteed!

Registration is free and each participant will be awarded a special medal as well as a souvenir – a token of appreciation for their participation.

But that’s not all – there’s an exciting incentive for the winners! The top performers in the 5K race will be honored with special prizes, recognizing their remarkable achievement and determination.

We hope to see you there!