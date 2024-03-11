Kosciuszko Commemorative Events At West Point

By John D.A. Czop

At West Point, three events will take place on the morning of Sunday, May 4, 2024: Mass will be celebrated in West Point’s Cadet Chapel, speeches will be delivered by the Ambassadors of Lithuania and Poland at the Kosciuszko Monument, and the Cadet Review will take place, a parade of two battalions, two thousand, of the Corps of Cadets. There are four battalions, a brigade, for a total of 4,ooo cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The Keynote Lecture at the 2024 Annual Kosciuszko Conference’s morning session, which begins at 9 a.m. the day before on Saturday May 3, 2024 in the Dwight David Eisenhower Room of the Thayer Hotel at West Point, will be delivered by Professor Patrice M. Dabrowski. Her topic is Poland’s May 3, 1791 Constitution; the Western world’s second oldest written constitution. Speakers at the afternoon session of the Kosciuszko Conference will present new perspectives on the establishment of NATO.

More details about the May 4 Commemorative Events soon will appear on the web site of the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF THE FRIENDS OF KOSCIUSZKO AT WEST POINT, a foundation organized in 2003 by Professor Anthony J. Bajdek, which re-launched, in 2004, Kosciuszko events at West Point, which began in 1828. The biographer of General Robert E. Lee, Douglas Southhall Freeman, called Kosciuszko “the patron Saint of West Point”. As a West Point cadet, General Lee, played a key role in commemorating Kosciuszko as fortification engineer of West Point during the American Revolution. Before it became the site of the United States Military Academy, West Point was a fort on the west bank of the Hudson River with the mission of stopping, with a chain and artillery, British ships based in New York City from sailing up the river to divide New England from the Middle Atlantic Colonies, and thereby defeat the American patriots. General Washington appointed Kosciuszko to fortify West Point.

Freedom loving women and men are now starting to commemorate the Quarter Millennium, or AMERICA 250, of the American Revolution. We do so in the historical context of the late 18th Century Democratic Revolutions which swept through the Atlantic World.

As we observe these past events, we must be mindful of the present political struggle of freedom versus authoritarianism. The most telling example of this struggle is the war waged by the authoritarian Russian Federation to crush freedom in Ukraine.

Only the American Revolution, of all the late 18th century Democratic Revolutions, succeeded in establishing an enduring republican form of government based on freedom. This quarter millennium of continuity is expressed in America’s 1789 Constitution. We must remember that the American Revolution succeeded because of military victory against the British Empire.

By contrast, Poland’s democratic revolution, led by General Tadeusz Kosciuszko, was crushed by the armed force of her authoritarian neighbors, Russia, Prussia, and Austria. Poland’s Constitution of May 3, 1791, the world’s second oldest written constitution, remained aspirational, but established Poland’s democratic credentials.

This makes America and Poland partners in freedom both in the past and in the present. Only military power allows freedom and the principles of republican government to prevail against authoritarianism. Both America and Poland strongly support freedom for Ukraine. Both America and Poland support a strong NATO capable of ensuring collective security.

This is why, over the coming several years, as we observe AMERICA 250, the general theme of the annual commemorations organized by the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF THE FRIENDS OF KOSCIUSZKO AT WEST POINT, a 501 (c) (3) organization, will be: AMERICA AND POLAND PARTNERS IN FREEDOM. The title of the 2024 Tadeusz Kosciuszko Conference is: Enduring Strategic and Tactical Anniversaries and Their Legacies: Poland’s Constitution of May 3, 1791; and Creation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on April 4, 1949.

The first commemoration at West Point of Tadeusz Kosciuszko, appointed by George Washington fortification engineer for West Point, during America’s War for Independence, was held in 1828. Commemorations of Kosciuszko then fell into abeyance until, in 2003, Professor Anthony J. Bajdek organized the American Association of the Friends of Kosciuszko at West Point.

The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF THE FRIENDS OF KOSCIUSZKO AT WEST POINT re-launched commemorations on April 30, 2004 and continues to organize annual Kosciuszko events. The message of these commemorative events is:

AMERICA AND POLAND: PAST AND PRESENT PARTNERS IN FREEDOM

Click on the link below for registration/reservation form.

For more information or questions, please contact Peter J. Walentowicz 973-432-8841 or Cynthia J. Bajdek 508-735-4008.