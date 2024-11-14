KF Tuition Scholarships – Apply Now!
Apply today for the Kosciuszko Foundation Tuition Scholarships!
The KF Tuition Scholarships support American students of Polish descent pursuing full-time undergraduate and graduate studies at colleges and universities in the United States and English Schools of Medicine in Poland.
Scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $12,000 are awarded on a competitive basis for one academic year.
Funding is for full-time studies. Scholarships are for the Fall 2025 – Spring 2026 academic year. All fields and majors are eligible.
Deadline for application and supporting materials: February 17, 2025.
For more information, please visit Tuition Scholarships.
CONTACT:
Malgorzata Dymkowska
Scholarship and Grant Officer for Americans
Email: mdymkowska@thekf.org
Phone: 212-734-2130
ELIGIBILITY
United States citizens and permanent residents (green card holders) of Polish descent who are beginning or continuing undergraduate or graduate studies and have a minimum GPA of 3.0. To be eligible for a scholarship for undergraduate studies, an applicant must be a first-year college student, sophomore, or junior at the time of application.
Scholarships are awarded for full-time studies only. Only one member per immediate family may receive a tuition scholarship during any given academic year. Applicants may re-apply. However, scholarship renewals are not guaranteed. Awards are limited to only two tuition scholarships per individual during their studies.
