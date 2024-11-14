KF Tuition Scholarships – Apply Now!

PostEagle

PostEagle November 11, 2024

November 11, 2024 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

Apply today for the Kosciuszko Foundation Tuition Scholarships!

The KF Tuition Scholarships support American students of Polish descent pursuing full-time undergraduate and graduate studies at colleges and universities in the United States and English Schools of Medicine in Poland.

Scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $12,000 are awarded on a competitive basis for one academic year.

Funding is for full-time studies. Scholarships are for the Fall 2025 – Spring 2026 academic year. All fields and majors are eligible.

Deadline for application and supporting materials: February 17, 2025.

For more information, please visit Tuition Scholarships.

CONTACT:

Malgorzata Dymkowska

Scholarship and Grant Officer for Americans

Email: mdymkowska@thekf.org

Phone: 212-734-2130

ELIGIBILITY

United States citizens and permanent residents (green card holders) of Polish descent who are beginning or continuing undergraduate or graduate studies and have a minimum GPA of 3.0. To be eligible for a scholarship for undergraduate studies, an applicant must be a first-year college student, sophomore, or junior at the time of application.

Scholarships are awarded for full-time studies only. Only one member per immediate family may receive a tuition scholarship during any given academic year. Applicants may re-apply. However, scholarship renewals are not guaranteed. Awards are limited to only two tuition scholarships per individual during their studies.