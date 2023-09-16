KF Opens New Chapter In Florida

August 31, 2023

The Kosciuszko Foundation is proud to announce the establishment of its 10th Chapter, which will open in Florida!

The new location will open in Sarasota as a response to the increasing number of Poles and Americans of Polish descent in the region and their interest in the mission of the Kosciuszko Foundation. The Florida Chapter will, at the same time, extend the Foundation’s reach to the Southeastern part of the United States.

Individuals who would like to get involved in establishing the Chapter’s works by joining the Steering Committee and forming the local board are invited to contact Ms.Yolanta Roman at 267-254-9700 or FloridaChapter@thekf.org.

Everyone interested in becoming the Chapter’s member can do it by going to thekf.org and click on “Become a Member/Renew”.