KF Chopin Piano Competition: Feb. 28 Till March 3, 2024

The Kosciuszko Foundation announces the 68th Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition from February 28 till March 3, 2024 in Washington D.C.

The competition is open to pianists of all nationalities representing a professional level of performance, ages 17-30. Eight chosen semifinalists will be invited to Washington D.C. to perform a recital of music by Chopin and Szymanowski, and three finalists will perform a Chopin Piano Concerto with the members of the National Philharmonic and Maestro Piotr Gajewski on Sunday, March 3rd.

The jury will include Piotr Gajewski (Jury Chair, USA), Ewa Poblocka (Poland), Akiko Ebi (Japan), Krzysztof Jablonski (Canada) and Linda Petrikova (Czech Republic).

Competition Schedule:

Friday, January 12

Preliminary Round Video Audition

Results announced January 19, 2024

Wednesday, February 28

Opening Concert with 2022 First Prize Laureate Yun Chih Hsu.

Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1

Semifinal Round 55 Minute Solo Recital in Washington D.C.

Saturday, March 2 Chopin

Piano Academy Masterclasses with Jury Members, Akiko Ebi, Krzysztof Jablonski, and Ewa Poblocka.

Sunday, March 3

Final Round Concerto Performance with members of the National Philharmonic and Maestro Piotr Gajewski

All events are free and open to the public and are held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma St. NW, Washington D.C. 20016.

Would you be interested in hosting a contestant? If you have a grand piano and live in or near Washington, D.C., please consider hosting one of the eight semifinalists from February 28 – March 4. Contact Jason Solounias at chopin@thekf.org for more information.

Cash prizes up to $15,000 and performance engagements for the first prize winner.

Please consider donating to the prize fund – cash awards are an important part of supporting these young, talented artists.

The competition’s history dates back to the early 1950s, making it the oldest Chopin competition in the United States. The prominent past winners include Van Cliburn, Murray Perahia, Kevin Kenner, Kirill Gerstein, and many others.

We hope to see all Chopin enthusiasts in Washington, D.C., in February 2024.

Visit the competition website at kfchopin.org

Contact us with questions or inquiries at chopin@thekf.org