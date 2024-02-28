KF Celebrates International Women’s Day

Dear Ladies,

It’s time to celebrate us again! Please join us at the Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington DC on Saturday, March 9th at 5 PM to acknowledge and salute us, the Women!

As always, it’s a potluck event, so please bring something to share!

Our guest will be Dr. Aleksandra Gajer, who will give an informal talk about different aspects of self-care, anti-aging strategies, sustaining physical and mental well-being, making healthy choices, and looking our best regardless of our age. Dr. Gajer will also answer questions we may have.

Please come!

Dr. Aleksandra Gajer

Dr. Aleksandra Gajer, originally from Poland and raised in the United States, is a dedicated medical professional focused on advancing healthcare. She graduated with top honors from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed her residency in academic emergency medicine at George Washington University. Dr. Gajer’s special interests include sustainable weight loss, balanced hormone health, and longevity. She emphasizes the importance of lifestyle adjustments to optimize patients’ biology, promoting health, vitality, and long-term wellness.

Inspired by her experiences in emergency medicine working with communities facing health challenges, she shifted her focus to proactive, comprehensive healthcare. Establishing The Gajer Practice allows her to offer personalized care and empower individuals to lead healthier lives by intervening before illness takes hold.

Driven by her lifelong goal, she is enthusiastic about sharing her expertise and dedication to contribute to a healthier future for her community.

This is a free event. Space is limited. Please RSVP: kfdc@thekf.org

The KF is located at 2025 O St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036