KF Book Launch

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation announces a Book Launch of TOWARD XENOPOLIS – VISIONS FROM THE BORDERLAND on Wednesday, April 27, 7:00 p.m. – in person event – at the Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 65th St., New York, NY 10065. It will be a conversation with author Krzysztof Czyżewski on lessons we have failed to learn.

Featured speakers:

• Krzysztof Czyżewski, Polish author, one of the initiators of the Borderland Foundation in Sejny, Poland

• Irena Grudzińska Gross, Literary critic and historian of ideas, Princeton University and the Institute of Slavic Studies, Polish Academy of Sciences



• Jeffrey C. Goldfarb, Michael E. Gellert Professor of Sociology Emeritus at The New School for Social Research and chair of the Democracy Seminar, The New School for Social Research

• Elzbieta Matynia, Professor of Sociology and Liberal Studies, Director of Transregional Center for Democratic Studies, The New School for Social Research

• Timothy Snyder, Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Yale University

Exactly thirty years have passed since the siege of Sarajevo and the Srebrenica massacre. Today when we face a horrific war in Ukraine, one may ask what lessons we failed to learn.

How does a society repair itself after violence? How do we live in a world with others different from ourselves? These questions lie at the heart of Krzysztof Czyzewski’s writing and his work with Fundacja Pogranicze, the Borderland Foundation, at the border of Lithuania, Poland, and Belarus. Writing from the heartland of Europe’s violence and creativity, Czyzewski seeks to explain how we can relate better to each other and to our diverse communities. Ultimately, Czyzewski hopes we can all move toward xenopolis, toward the understanding that others are, in fact, ourselves.

The event is co-presented by the Kosciuszko Foundation, the Transregional Center for Democratic Studies (TCDS ) and the Democracy Seminar at The New School for Social Research.

