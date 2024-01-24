KF Announces Opening of KF Michigan Chapter

The Kosciuszko Foundation proudly announces the establishment of its 11th Chapter, set to unfold in Michigan!

This new Chapter in Michigan is a response to the rich history of Polish traditions in the state, emphasizing the vibrant Polish communities and their connection to the mission of the Kosciuszko Foundation. The Michigan Chapter simultaneously bolsters the Foundation’s presence in the heart of the Midwest in the United States. To delve into this exciting initiative and help shape the Foundation’s work, individuals interested in joining the Steering Committee and forming the local board are warmly invited to reach out to us at MichiganChapter@thekf.org.

We also extend a warm invitation to the local community to become members of the Michigan Chapter and be part of this dynamic cultural endeavor.