Key West, Near The Bottom of the World…

PostEagle

PostEagle March 16, 2025

March 16, 2025 Travel

Travel 0 Comments

… But Should Be At The Top of Your List

Story and Photos

by Bob Nesoff

PART 1

There are very few destinations that vacationers mark on their calendars for a return visit. But odds makers would put money on Key West being at the top of the list.

Photo: Celebrity Apex moors right at the heart of fabulous Key West. The ship offers its passengers more than ample time to explore and enjoy all that is Key West

For years it took a long drive, mostly from Miami, to reach the southern-most tip of the United States. But in recent years with the number of potential visitors clamoring to visit the key, some major airlines have opened up scheduled flights into Key West, making the visit more enjoyable and giving the visitor more time by cutting out hours of drive time.

Accommodations on the Key range from fairly expensive on the waterfront by Mallory Square to more affordable only blocks from the water. Go on-line and graze availabilities until you find something that suits your pocketbook. While some of the less expensive are a bit more rustic, you won’t be disappointed. It simply adds charm.

One easy way to Key West is via cruise ship. That was our choice on this return trip aboard the Celebrity Apex. Coming in by cruise ship is convenient. You land in the middle of everything and Celebrity has a schedule offering plenty of time to see Key West.

Although this was a return trip, we knew that previously we had only scratched the surface of what there was to so we opted for a guided tour of the Key. The easiest and most comfortable to do this was by the little puffer train, the Conch Tour Train, that left from a spot near the disembarkation point. (Tip: Save time and possibly some money and purchase your tour tickets aboard the ship.)

PHOTO: The Conch Train Tour is an easy and comfortable way to get a great overview of the Key in a relaxed and smooth ride. The “Conductor” is well-versed in the Key’s history ad provides an interesting narration of this historical sites.

This cute little train with its connected cars looks so much like one you might find in a park, but the sights here are far more amazing. The driver (or conductor) is very well versed not only on what you are passing, but frequently passes along information on some esoteric location that add to the enjoyment. Your drop off point at back at the start.

The tour takes about an hour and while it can’t cover everything, will give you a great precis of what the Key is about, it’s significant history and will whet your appetite for a return trip.

One important visit was to the Mel Fisher Museum. Fisher spent a goodly part of his life on the search for the Spanish treasure galleon that set sail from the Americas to Spain in 1622 heavily loaded with gold, jewels, silver and amazing artifacts. It sank in a storm with all hands lost.

Fisher researched the ship here and in Spain on a quest that took him 16 long years. He never gave up and in 1972 he hit pay dirt. Or more, he found The Atocha.

Tragedy his Fisher on his long journey when he lost his son and daughter-in-law on, the search. But he doggedly kept on until he actually found the ship with its multi-million dollars in artifacts. If you see nothing else, go to this one.

There are displays of the gold ingots, jeweled necklaces, ingots and a host of treasures hard to find anywhere else.

PHOTO: Some of the silver coins taken from the “Atocha” by Mel Fisher and his crew.

Another very worthwhile stop is the Harry S Truman Key West White House where the president took his vacation and hosted dignitaries for a respite. The poker table where they indulged in his favorite part time is still there, possibly awaiting a return.

You’ll notice there is no “period after the “S” in his name. Here’s trivia for you. He did not have a middle name and never used a period when signing official documents. But thee plaque at the entrance has a period which the docents attempted to excuse. But they were wrong.

Key West is not only a visitor friendly destination, but Hollywood is a frequent guest. From 1942 (John Wayne’s “Reap The Wild Wind, to 2010 (“I am Number 4” with Timothy Olyphant) 47 films were made on the Key.

The only stop, as journalists, we found a bit disappointing, was the (Ernest) Hemmingway House. It did not seem to invoke the feeling of the great writer and had a feeling of being somewhat empty. But, if you are a Hemmingway devotee, by all means drop in and see how he lived and worked.

More on Key West next week. The most famous tavern, a restaurant decorated in dollar bills, and famed Mallory Square.