Katyn Forest Massacre Memorial Day Commemorated

PostEagle

PostEagle May 12, 2024

May 12, 2024 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

By John Czop

JERSEY CITY, NJ – KATYN FOREST MASSACRE MEMORIAL DAY was commemorated on Sunday, April 28, 2024 from 3 to 5 pm with approximately 300 in attendance. They squeezed into a tight space between the recently erected and unnecessary five foot wall in front of the Katyn Memorial and the base of sculptor Andrzej Pitynski’s massive bronze statue of a Polish cavalry officer stabbed in the back with a bayonet.

The president of the Committee for the Conservation of the Katyn Monument and Historic Objects, Mrs. Boguslawa Huang, who served as Mistress of the Ceremony, explained that April 28, 1940 was the date of the arrival of the first transport of Polish Army prisoners of war to Katyn Forest near Smolensk where they were murdered on Stalin’s orders by the People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs, known as the NKVD – Soviet political troops.

While en route to commemorate the Katyn Forest Massacre on April 10, 2010, the airplane carrying Poland’s then president Lech Kaczynski and 96 others to Smolensk Severny Military Airfield exploded above the runway as the result of the detonation of two or more bombs inside the aircraft. According to Mr. Frank Taylor, the world’s top expert on aircraft disasters, President Kaczynski’s airplane did NOT CRASH, it exploded, killing all aboard. This is why the April 28th Katyn Forest Massacre Memorial Day also commemorates the Polish leaders who died aboard Polish Air Force One on April 10, 2010. April 28 commemorates two crimes without punishment.

This is the first of two articles which describes the April 28, 2024 KATYN FOREST MASSACRE MEMORIAL DAY in Exchange Place, Jersey City. The second article will be illustrated with photos of the commemoration, and include summaries of the speeches delivered by clergy and guests of honor

Please read the proclamations which correctly describe the Katyn Forest Massacre as genocide.