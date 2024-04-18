Karolina Dehnhard Appointed To Boys & Girls Club of Union County’s Board of Directors

Dehnhard previously launched the Polish-American Chamber of Commerce, North East

Westfield, NJ: Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C, announced that Karolina A. Dehnhard was appointed to the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Union County. Ms. Dehnhard is a partner in Lindabury’s Divorce & Family Law Group and managing director of the International Law Group of the Westfield-based firm.

Karolina Dehnhard has taken part in U.S. delegations to Ireland, Cuba, Spain and Poland to develop international business relations among women in business. She was recognized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland for her influence and leadership in integrating women-owned businesses in both Poland and the U.S. In 2018, she launched the Polish-American Chamber of Commerce, North East, covering Maine to Florida as well as Poland to foster business relationships between both countries. Since 2022, she has led a mission to lift the adoption moratorium imposed by Ukraine over adoptions by American families, speaking on this issue in Washington, D.C., and Poland. This April, she will be recognized at the International Business Forum in Warsaw for her continued work on behalf of women and children.

Her matrimonial practice focuses on divorce, prenuptial agreements, child custody, parenting time, alimony, child support, adoption and domestic violence issues. A tireless advocate for women and children, her volunteer work includes supporting children with special needs through music programs with the Show Me Your Heart Foundation.

“Karolina has demonstrated that she is committed to investing in the next generation and brings innovative ideas and admirable energy to these endeavors,” said Eric B. Levine, Lindabury partner and president. “She will undoubtedly be highly effective in her new role with the Boys & Girls Club of Union County.”

Ms. Dehnhard plans to connect the youth with international camps, internships and other opportunities in Poland and Germany through her work with various entities in Europe focusing on children’s issues. She stated, “Socioeconomics should not be a reason that holds these young people back from global opportunities.”

She will also draw upon her past experience as a social worker working with youth at Community Access Unlimited in Elizabeth, NJ. “I saw the gap in services then and recognize that it exists more than ever,” she explained. “The kids need not only role models but access to individuals who will give them a helping hand.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County offers youth and teen leadership programs throughout the school year as well as summer camps. Members participate in character, leadership, career preparation and community service activities along with athletic and aquatic programs.

