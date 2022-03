NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation invites all to join the “Polonia for Ukraine March” which will be held this coming Sunday, March 13, in NYC. Meet at 12 PM at Washington Square Park. Please join other members of the Polish-American community and the KF to show your solidarity with Ukraine and support refugees fleeing war. More info and updates: @Polonia4Ukraine

The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065 Ph: 212-734-2130 – www.thekf.org