Jimmy Sturr To Make Appearance In Passaic-Clifton

July 13, 2025

NEW JERSEY – America’s Polka King, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, will be making an appearance in the Passaic-Clifton area with a FREE concert for the twenty-second consecutive year in Passaic, NJ. Sturr, an 18-time Grammy winner, will be on the bandstand on Thursday, July 24 kicking off at 7:00 p.m. It is hosted by Holy Rosary YMC of Passaic. The concert will take place in Third Ward Park located at the corner of Passaic Avenue and Van Houten Avenue across from the train station. Concert-goers are reminded to bring their own seating. For more information contact Greg Komeshok at 973-473-5111.