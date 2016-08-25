NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Recreation Department conducted its Jigsaw Puzzle Contest on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Clifton Recreation Center. About 45 friends and family members got together to see how quickly they could complete a 500 piece puzzle for Teen/Adult teams or 300 piece puzzle for Family teams that included children under 12. Participants strategized and planned out what their best option would be to try to get the puzzles done. Some worked by separating colors on pieces, others worked by starting the border first. Three teams for each category became the victors by completing the entire puzzle before the time ran out. This year’s winning teams for the family category included: 1st place-Team Primavera, 2nd place – Team Brand and in 3rd place – Team Trupia. The winning teams for the teen/adult category included: 1st place – Team Deribin, 2nd place – Team Muir and in 3rd place – Team Ilaria. Prizes and ribbons were awarded to the winners. Everyone enjoyed refreshments during the event and coloring was available for the young children. The event was a success and we look forward to hosting it again next year.