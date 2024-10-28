Jersey Boys A Hit!
- PostEagle
- October 21, 2024
- Entertainment
- 0 Comments
by James Dombrowski
The 86th season of the Paper Mill Playhouse opened in a truly Jersey way with Jersey Boys playing to a sell out crowd. Running through November 3rd, the story about Frankie Valli and his Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame Quartet is a must see. The iconic songs that fill the Paper Mill Playhouse make Jersey Boys a concert with a theme. A huge hit on Broadway is a must see in Millburn, New Jersey. The five show season beginning with the music of The Four Seasons is followed by White Christmas playing from November 27th through December 29th.
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.