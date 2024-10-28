Jersey Boys A Hit!

by James Dombrowski

The 86th season of the Paper Mill Playhouse opened in a truly Jersey way with Jersey Boys playing to a sell out crowd. Running through November 3rd, the story about Frankie Valli and his Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame Quartet is a must see. The iconic songs that fill the Paper Mill Playhouse make Jersey Boys a concert with a theme. A huge hit on Broadway is a must see in Millburn, New Jersey. The five show season beginning with the music of The Four Seasons is followed by White Christmas playing from November 27th through December 29th.