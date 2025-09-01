Is Poland Paying Too Much For Expensive American Made Defense Equipment?

At the July 9-11, 2024 Washington NATO Summit, Poland’s delegation announced that 4% of Poland’s GDP will be spent on modernizing Poland’s armed forces in the present context of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. Poland’s procurement of expensive American made defense equipment will benefit the American economy. In late July 2025, the United States Government authorized a Foreign Military Financing Loan Guarantee to Poland in the amount of FOUR BILLION DOLLARS.

Is it fair for our ancestral country, Poland, a stalwart NATO ally of America, to borrow money from the United States Government in order to buy expensive equipment from American defense companies which Poland needs to modernize her armed forces? Poland helps to protect United States interests in East Central Europe. Poland deserves deep discounts on her purchases of expensive American made defense equipment.

How can we verify if Poland is paying fair prices for her purchases of American made defense equipment? The DEFENSE SECURITY COOPERATION AGENCY (DSCA), is part of the Department of Defense and therefore subject to Congressional oversight. The DSCA decides on what prices to charge friendly countries for their purchases of American made defense equipment. The DSCA only will give information to members of Congress on how prices Poland is asked to pay compare with prices for other friendly countries, and especially for NATO allies.

Because the DSCA will only give members of Congress information on prices for friendly countries’ purchases of expensive American made defense equipment, all Americans who value Poland as America’s partner in freedom should take the following action. First, they should phone, and then visit, the District Offices of their members of Congress, in order to ask their United States Senators, and their members of the House of Representatives, to request that the DSCA let their members of Congress know how discounts for Poland on her purchases of expensive American made defense equipment compare with prices charged to other friendly countries. Members of Congress will then give their constituents the information on DSCA policy toward Poland.

Please promptly follow the suggestions below.

1. Please phone the two United States Senators who represent the State where you live. Please phone your member of the United States House of Representatives. Give your name and address to the staffer who answers your phone call. Congressional staffers only count phone calls requesting action, not emails.

2. Give the staffer the question that prompts your call: Is Poland, America’s loyal NATO ally and partner in freedom over the past 250 years, receiving fair prices on purchases of expensive defense equipment from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)?

3. Request that the staffer ask the Senator, or member of the House of Representatives for whom the staffer works, to review policy toward Poland by the DSCA. Finally, ask the staffer that you would like the Senator, or member of the House of Representatives, for whom the staffer works, to let you know if DSCA policy toward Poland is fair. For example, is Poland paying more money than Israel, Canada, or other friendly countries for the same defense equipment?

Only members of Congress can receive this information from the DSCA. We need to know if Poland is receiving fair treatment.

The author of this initiative is John Czop, Member of the Smolensk Disaster Commemoration Committee, and National Director, New Jersey Division, POLISH AMERICAN CONGRESS