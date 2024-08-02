Inspection of Sky’z Smoke Shop In Clifton

PostEagle

PostEagle July 31, 2024

July 31, 2024 Clifton News

Clifton News 0 Comments

CLIFTON, NJ – On July 10, 2024, the Clifton Health Department, in collaboration with the Clifton Police Department and the New Jersey Division of Taxation conducted a thorough inspection of Sky’z Smoke Shop, formerly Omar’s Smoke Shop, located at 754 Van Houten Ave. During the inspection, a significant quantity of tobacco products was seized by the Division of Taxation. Court cases are pending for both the Division of Taxation and Clifton Health Department. These joint inspections will continue until all tobacco establishments are found to be in full compliance.