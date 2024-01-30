In Memoriam: Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik

January 26, 2024

Obituaries

CLIFTON, NJ – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik on January 23, 2024. We extend our prayers and condolences to the Berdnik Family as well as the citizens of Clifton and all of Passaic County, especially the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department and the Clifton Police Department.

Visiting Tuesday, January 30, 2024 3-8 PM, at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 381 Grand St., Paterson, NJ 07505 Funeral Wednesday, January, 31, 2024, 10 AM at the Cathedral. Interment, St. Michael’s Cemetery, South Hackensack.

For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Richard Berdnik, the family asks that you consider one of these organizations:

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital NICU, 703 Main St., Paterson, NJ 07503

St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, 400 Mt. Prospect Ave., Clifton, NJ 07012

NJ Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik, please go to the obituary on the Shook Funeral Home page – www.shookfh