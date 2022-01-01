Hungarian Chocolate Walnut Torte

INGREDIENTS:
1 lb. ground walnuts
12 jumbo eggs, separated
2 c. sugar
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
5 extra large eggs
2 T. water
1/2 box confectioner’s sugar
1/2 lb. unsalted butter, chopped into squares
Apricot jelly
Grind the walnuts. Add egg yolks and mix together.
Beat the egg whites until stiff and then add sugar. Combine the walnut mixture with the egg whites and pour into a spring-form pan. Bake at 350˚ for 1 hour.
Melt the chocolate plus the water in a saucepan on low heat, stirring often. Add the eggs and then the powdered sugar, stirring constantly so that it doesn’t burn. Remove from heat and refrigerate for several hours or overnight until it hardens.
Once the chocolate mixture is hard, combine with the butter using a hand mixer.
Slice the cake horizontally into three layers. Spread apricot jelly and some of the chocolate mixture in between the three layers and cover the entire cake with chocolate.
Sprinkle the top with a few leftover walnuts.
Recipe by Councilman Peter Eagler Clifton, New Jersey
Mailing Address: Post Eagle c/o Christine Witmyer 800 Van Houten Ave. Clifton, NJ 07013 Voice: (201) 410-1686 Email: posteagle@aol.com
ABOUT POST EAGLE
20 Million Strong…and growing!!! The number of Polish-Americans residing in the U.S. has skyrocketed to a whopping 20+ million. As such, the Polonia community represents a highly affluent and influential market of decision makers that are ready, willing and able to purchase your goods and services. Doctors, lawyers, civic leaders, clergy, educators, and entertainers; we are found in every walk of life.