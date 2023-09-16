Household Hazardous Waste Collection In Passaic County

PostEagle

PostEagle September 2, 2023

September 2, 2023 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – The County of Passaic Division of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs of the Department of Health Services will hold its next Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the City of Passaic Employee Lot located at 333 Passaic Street, Passaic, NJ from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, rain or shine. This event is free of charge to County of Passaic residents. As per NJDEP regulations, no commercial businesses are allowed.

Acceptable materials for disposal include pesticides & herbicides, propane tanks, solvents & thinners, varnishes & waxes, household cleaners & corrosives, pool & photographic chemicals, kerosene, mercury switches & thermometers, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, used motor oil & oil filters, car batteries, nicad, button cell and rechargeable batteries, and old gasoline & antifreeze. Materials must be brought in original containers and/or be clearly marked.

Unacceptable material includes water-based latex paint, medical waste, explosives, radioactive material, smoke detectors, and regular household alkali batteries as they are no longer hazardous. These batteries (AA, AAA, C, D. etc.) may now be disposed of in the regular trash. Latex paint must be completely dried out with kitty litter or paint hardener powder, and the cans disposed of in the regular trash in dark-colored garbage bags. For further information please call the County of Passaic Division of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at 973-305-5738.