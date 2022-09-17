HOPE – Inspirational Documentary About WWII and Lucie Bucki

ILLINOIS – Agnieszka Topolska’s English language documentary HOPE is an incredible story about the tragedy of World War II that separated millions of families around the world. The film follows Lucie Bucki, well known throughout Polonia, as she chronicles her heroic path in discovering the truth about her family. At age 33, Bucki’s life changed when she learns she is adopted and the lives of her biological parents were full of difficulty and heartbreak.

HOPE premieres on Saturday, September 17 at 5:00 pm at the Polish Museum of America. Topolska and Bucki will be available after the screening for a questions and answers session. Admission: $20 for adults, $10 for youth and college students.

Agnieszka Topolska, an alum of the Melchior Wankowicz Warsaw College of Journalism with 25 years of experience in radio and television, has worked for TVP (Polish Public Television) in Poland. In Chicago, she reported on the life of the Polish diaspora for Oblicza Ameryki. Since 2020, Topolska has produced and directed the Power of Faith documentary film series. In April 2022, the first film under the same title was awarded Best Documentary by the monthly Christian Film Festival.