Holiday Pop Up Boutique At Clifton Arts Center

The Clifton Arts Center once again presents “Holiday Pop Up Boutique”. Unique grab and go gift and holiday items for sale. All items are one of a kind and handmade – cash or check only will be received. The holiday pop up boutique will run from November 13th through December 14th (Wednesdays through Saturdays) 1pm-4pm.

General Office Hours are Monday-Friday: 8am-4pm. Additionally, on Thursday, November 23rd – Thanksgiving Day we will be closed. On Saturday, December 14th the hours are changed and we will be open from 9am-12noon. Call the Arts Center office for more information at: 973-472-5499.

The Clifton Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org . Like us/follow us on Facebook or on Instagram.