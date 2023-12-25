Holiday Door Decorating Contest Winners

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Board of Recreation held the judging of its Annual Holiday Door Decorating contest the week of December 4-8, 2023. The contest was created in the spirit of the season in hopes of getting Clifton families to work together, spend quality time and achieve a common goal while exploring their creative and artistic talents. This year, there were 39 participants in the contest. Each participant who had decorated received a goody bag on their doorknob, filled with candy, coupons and holiday novelties to thank them for their participation and to let them know that their door was judged. Winners were then selected based on 10 categories.

The grand prize winners for each category received a trophy, ribbon, various gift certificates for dinner or shopping at local restaurants, various coupons and recreation dollars. A special thank you goes out to our event sponsors which include Joe’s Crab Shack, Sharky’s Wings & Raw Bar, Montclair State University Ice Arena, Jersey Mikes Subs of Clifton, Il Posto Eatery, The Hot Grill, The Love of Grub, IHOP, Clifton Applebee’s, Clifton Chevy’s, The Shannon Rose, Spuntino, The Barrow House, Villa Roma, Mr. Cupcakes, Uno Pizzeria & Grill & the Clifton Philly Pretzel factory.

This year’s winners were broken down into 10 different categories. Here are the winners for each of these categories: the Deribin Family – Most Artistic, the Winkler Family-Best Theme, the Barrett Family- Funniest Theme, the Camacho Family – Old Fashioned, the Rodriguez Family – Most Colorful, the Luczan Family – Best Craftsmanship, the Labriola Family – Holiday Classic, the Koehler Family – Most Original, the Alicea Family – Most Creative and the Torres Family – Most Unique. Ribbons, gift card, special coupons and recreation dollars were also awarded to a group of honorable mention recipients including the Chidiac Family-International Theme, the Scorziello Family – Most Trendy, the Denizac Family – Winter Theme, the Abad Family – Most Unusual, the Nolan Family – Holiday Fun and the Munoz Family – Kids creation.

All participants did an excellent job this year and we want to thank all our other families who participated in this fun event. Congratulations to this year’s winners! Next year we hope to see many more doors that are festive for the season.