Holiday Door Decorating Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – As the Holiday season rapidly approaches, City of Clifton residents are getting ready to sing songs, string popcorn and decorate their homes with colorful lights. The Clifton Board of Recreation is sponsoring their Annual Holiday Door Decorating Contest. Take this opportunity to get in the Holiday spirit and spend quality time with your family. Let your creativity and festive ideas take over and make your door a magical sight to see.

Ten (10) winners will be selected based on various categories such as most cheerful, colorful, creative, traditional, original, craftsmanship, old-fashioned, unusual, most trendy, and Santa’s favorite. You do not need to choose a specific category when registering. All interested participants must be registered by Friday, December 5th to be eligible. Doors must be ready for judging by Monday, December 8th.

The department cannot return to see doors if they have not been completed on time. Judging takes place over the course of a few days so please do not remove decorations from your door until you have been notified that judging has been completed and winners have been selected. Participants who live in a multi-family apt. /home must decorate a door that judges can access at any time to leave an entry gift, take photos, and see the decorations up close. You do not have to be home when judging takes place.

Winners will be contacted by phone and email after judging is completed. All participants will receive a small gift for entering the contest.

Register online at www.cliftonrec.com, by calling the office at (973) 470-5956, or in person at the Recreation Office -City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor. Please Note: If registering online, you must complete the entire online registration process to the end in order for your door to be validated and your name to be placed on the list for judging. Online registration ends 12/5/25 by the end of the business day. The contest is open to Clifton residents only! Tell your family and friends about this fun and friendly contest. Show us what the holidays mean to you!