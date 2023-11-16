Holiday Concert At Clifton Public Library

PostEagle

PostEagle November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023 Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events 0 Comments

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library proudly present: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM, Mike Luipersbeck & The All Star Trio HOLIDAY CONCERT, Don’t miss this group! Clifton Main Memorial Library, Community Room, 292 Piaget Ave 973-772-5500. Children 10 years and older accompanied by an adult are welcome. Any questions please call the Clifton Library, 973-772-5500, Allwood Library 973-471-0555 or visit the Clifton Library website, www.cliftonpl.org

FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library Purpose “The purpose of this organization shall be to maintain an association of persons interested in the Clifton Public Library; to focus public attention on the library; to stimulate the use of the library’s resources and services; to fund raise and encourage gifts and bequests to the library; to support and cooperate with the library in developing services and facilities for the community.” (FRIENDS Constitution)