Clifton Cares Begins Holiday Appeal For Supplies

October 10, 2023

CLIFTON, NJ – It is time for Clifton Cares to begin our Holiday appeal for supplies.

Packing for our military will be done in November, so we are reaching out to our supportive Clifton’ites for your generous donations of food. Small bottles of toiletries, sanitizers, shampoo, soap are always needed as well as food and snacks. Favorites of the soldiers are Rommen noodles, beef jerky, crackers, gum, power bars and all kinds of cookies and candy. They also need powders to put in their water to make it more flavorable.

All donations can be brought to the Clifton Cares bin at Clifton City any time up to November 14.

Monetary donations are always appreciated. Packages are now $20.00 each to mail. Clifton Cares is a 501c3 non profit so your donation, payable to Clifton Cares Inc. is tax deductible. Your donation should be sent to Clifton Cares Inc, Clifton City Hall,900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.

If you know of a military person deployed oversees, we would like to add him or her to our list. Please contact Chris Liszner at 973 650-2719 with the information.

Thank you for your continued support by bringing a little bit of home to our troops.