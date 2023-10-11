Highlander’s Day In The Museum On October 22nd

October 10, 2023

ILLINOIS – The Tatra Mountain Cultural Foundation and The Polish Museum of America Invite you to Highlander’s Day in the Museum on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642.

The main theme of the event will be: JOHN PAUL II THE GREAT – HIGHLANDER.

The celebration will present Pope St. John Paul II the Great – as a Highlander, with recollections of his origins, quotes and speeches in relation to mountains and Highlanders. We will remember the papal pilgrimages to Podhale and also present artifacts from the museum collection related to his visits to our city. The Tatry Dance Ensemble will present a short artistic program dedicated to St. John Paul II.

All are invited! Free admission. Donations gladly accepted.

Event organized and sponsored by: THE TATRA MOUNTAIN CULTURAL FOUNDATION AND THE POLISH MUSEUM OF AMERICA.