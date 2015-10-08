Helping Poland Help Ukraine

By Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent

Many Polish Americans have extended a helping hand to the people of war-torn Ukraine by donating to local Ukrainian Catholic and Orthodox parishes, Ukrainian-American cultural centers, associations and clubs in their area. But not everybody knows where to turn and how to go about it.

Ryszard Walawender, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland in Detroit, has provided a list of charities recommended by the Polish Government. They provide assistance to refugees who have made it over to Poland as well as those remaining under siege in Ukraine.



Polskie Centrum Pomocy Międzynarodowej (PCPM) – https://pcpm.org.pl/en/about-us/support-us (info in English)

Polska Akcja Humanitarna (PAH) – https://www.pah.org.pl/en/donate/ (info in English)

Caritas Polska – https://caritas.pl/formularz/

Fundacja Ocalenie – https://crm.ocalenie.org.pl/civicrm/contribute/transact? reset=1&id=3&lang=en (info in English)

Polski Czerwony Krzyż (PCK) – https://pck.pl/na-pomoc-ukrainie/ (Polish Red Cross)info also in English)

Polska Misja Medyczna / Polish Medical Mission – https://pmm.org.pl/en/ukraine-urgent-medical-aid (info in English)