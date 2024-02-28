Help Us Slam The Scam!
NATIONAL SLAM THE SCAM DAY – MARCH 7, 2024
On National Slam the Scam Day and throughout the year, we give you the tools to recognize Social Security-related scams and stop scammers from stealing your money and personal information.
Help protect your loved ones and people in your community this Slam the Scam Day by:
- Educating them about government imposter scams. Let them know they shouldn’t be embarrassed to report if they shared personal information or suffered a financial loss. It is important to report the scam as quickly as possible.
- Sharing our Scam Alert fact sheet and helping educate others about how to protect themselves.
Report Social Security-related scams to the Social Security Office of the Inspector General (OIG).
https://secure.ssa.gov/ipff/home?utm_campaign=oig-scam-24&utm_content=report-a-scam-cta-feb2024&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Visit www.ssa.gov/scam for more information and follow SSA OIG on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest scam tactics. Repost #SlamtheScam information on social media to keep your friends and family safe.
