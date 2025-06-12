Helena Modjeska Prize For Polish Actor Piotr Adamczyk

PostEagle

PostEagle June 11, 2025

June 11, 2025 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

On April 26, 2025, in Beverly Hills, CA, the outstanding Polish actor Piotr Adamczyk received the 2024 Modjeska Prize for lifetime artistic achievement from the Helena Modjeska Art & Culture Club in Los Angeles. The prizes were awarded ex aequo to distinguished actors Piotr Adamczyk and Danuta Stenka, the star of Poland’s National Theatre, who unfortunately could not be present at the ceremony. In 2024, after presenting its first Golden Award to the eminent film director Jerzy Antczak, the Board of the Club decided to honor a pair of stars from his film Chopin. Desire for Love, in which Adamczyk masterly played Chopin and Stenka vibrantly embodied George Sand. Therefore, the ceremony had to feature the presence of Jerzy Antczak. a Honorary Member of the Club, and had to include the Chopin theme associated with his film and new book.

The celebratory event featured a reading of fragments of Antczak’s novel Chopin’s Heart, or the Gordian Knot, that took the author almost 70 years to write. Jerzy Antczak, Piotr Adamczyk and Katarzyna Śmiechowicz, Vice President of the Club and winner of the Modjeska Prize for 2022, took part in the lively reading. The highlight of the program was a conversation of the two honorees, an actor and a director, filled with anecdotes from the film set of Chopin, memories of cooperation and reflections on working in theater and film. 96-year-old Maestro Antczak delighted the audience with his recitation of poems and fragments of plays, recalling the beginnings of his career and acting studies. An emotional moment was dedicated to the memory of his recently deceased wife, the legendary actress Jadwiga Barańska – a winner of the Modjeska Prize for 2018. Piotr Adamczyk, in turn, fascinated the audience with humorous anecdotes, about how quickly he learned to play the piano for the role of Chopin and about the twists and turns of his cooperation with Antczak. Both honored guests were quite emotional, because it was their first reunion in a dozen of years, since they both appeared at a film festival in Goa, India, where Jerzy Antczak served as a member of the jury.

Let us recall the biography of the Modjeska Prize awardee. Piotr Adamczyk is one of the most versatile and recognizable Polish actors of his generation. A graduate of the Aleksander Zelwerowicz Theatre Academy in Warsaw and the British-American Drama Academy in London, he has successfully combined a career in theatre, film, radio, and voice acting with international film and television work. With impressive ease, he crosses linguistic and cultural borders – making him a spiritual heir to Helena Modjeska. He gained international recognition for his portrayal of Karol Wojtyła in the international production Karol: A Man Who Became Pope. This role, grounded in authenticity and profound spirituality, reached an audience of over 800 million viewers worldwide. In Jerzy Antczak’s film Chopin: Desire for Love, Adamczyk portrayed Fryderyk Chopin, revealing both the genius and the fragile, complex humanity of the composer. The eminent actor is a recipient of numerous international awards granted by juries abroad, as well as multiple audience awards in Poland.

In recent years, Adamczyk has successfully expanded his career abroad, appearing in American series such as Hawkeye (Marvel), For All Mankind (Apple TV+), and Night Sky (Amazon Prime), becoming one of the few Polish actors with a recognizable presence in American productions. With the rise of premium series, he has created dramatically different characters in productions such as A Simple Case (Canal+), Klara (TVN Player), Lead the Way, Brother (Netflix), and most recently Project UFO (Netflix). For his overall artistic achievements, he has been awarded the Silver Medal for Merit to Culture – Gloria Artis. He is especially proud of the “Little Sceptre” award, presented to him by Janusz Gajos.

On the occasion of the presentation of the Modjeska Prize, the actor summed up his personal philosophy of acting as follows: My favorite word related to acting is authenticity. I want the viewer to believe in the character I play – to feel their emotions, follow their truth, and through that, reach their own truth. Preferably – the uncomfortable one.

Katarzyna Śmiechowicz, Vice President of the Club, actress and winner of the Modjeska Prize in 2022, stated: Piotr Adamczyk receives the Helena Modrzejewska Award for his outstanding acting achievements, his ability to combine artistry with accessibility, and for transcending linguistic and cultural boundaries in the spirit of universal values. Just as Modrzejewska – an ambassador of Polish theatre around the world – brought Polish sensibility into international dialogue, so too does he. This award honors not only his body of work but also his consistency, passion, and artistic integrity.

Modjeska Club’s President, Dr. Maja Trochimczyk, reminded the audience about the achievements of the absent laureate. Danuta Stenka made her stage debut in 1984 and since then acted in many productions receiving numerous theatre awards for her performances. She made her big screen debut in 1995 and appeared in more than 60 films since then. Stenka received two Polish Film Awards for her roles in Jerzy Antczak’s Chopin: Desire for Love (2002) and Andrzej Wajda’s Katyń (2007). From 1991, she spent a decade working at Teatr Dramatyczny in Warsaw, then at TR Warszawa. She earned critical acclaim for her distinguished roles in plays directed by Krzysztof Warlikowski’s (Electra, The Taming of the Shrew, Krum, Angels in America and (A)pollonia). In 2003, she joined the ensemble of the National Theatre in Warsaw, taking on roles with many renowned directors, including Robert Wilson (Lady from the Sea), Grzegorz Jarzyna (Giovanni), Maja Kleczewska (Phaedra, Marat/Sade, Oresteia) and Jan Englert (King Lear). She played in many films and TV series and won over 30 awards for her theatre and film work, including the Silver Medal for Merit to Culture‚ Gloria Artis, from the Polish Ministry of Culture. Polonia in Los Angeles is eagerly awaiting her visit to receive the Modjeska Prize in person.

During the Modjeska Prize presentation, Polish Consul Mateusz Gmura read a letter of congratulations from Consul General Paulina Kapuścińska, who wrote: “I am extremely pleased that the winners of this year’s awards presented by the Helena Modjeska Art & Culture Club in Los Angeles are two exceptional Polish artists, Ms. Danuta Stenka and Mr. Piotr Adamczyk. Both created outstanding and unforgettable roles in Mr. Jerzy Antczak’s film Chopin. Desire for Love, where they so nobly and convincingly played the characters of George Sand and Fryderyk Chopin. We know both Ms. Danuta Stenka and Mr. Piotr Adamczyk from many other wonderful film and theatre creations. Today, I would like to thank both of them, as well as Master Jerzy Antczak, for popularizing Polish culture in the world and for the opportunity they give to Polonia every time to strengthen their national identity and to participate in the wonderful Polish culture beyond the borders of our homeland. I would like to convey my highest appreciation to the Helena Modjeska Art & Culture Club in Los Angeles for their many years of work to promote Polish heritage in the United States.”

The Polish Consulate in Los Angeles assumed honorary patronage over the event and became its main sponsor, alongside the Polish Center in Los Angeles. The Club received additional donations from Mr. and Mrs. Golem and Mr. and Mrs. Budny, and the program was prepared for printing by President Maja Trochimczyk and her Moonrise Press, that rewarded Adamczyk with its most recent publication – the first two volumes of Collected Plays by Kazimierz Braun. Founded in 1971 by actor-director Leonidas Dudarew-Ossetynski, the Helena Modjeska Club has presented Modjeska Prizes named after its patron since 2010. Helena Modrzejewska (Modjeska) was a legendary Shakespearean actress that emigrated to the United States in the 1870s and became a model of success for all Polish emigrants. Lifetime achievement prizes named after her have previously been received by, among others, Jan Nowicki, Anna Dymna, Barbara Krafftówna, Jan Englert, Andrzej Seweryn, Marek Probosz, and Jadwiga Barańska. The preparation of this event was also made possible by volunteers: Club’s Secretary Beata Czajkowska, Treasurer Anna Sadowska, and Club members Chris Justin, Dominik LeConte and Łukasz Czerwczak.

~ Maja Trochimczyk