Heart Health Program Offer Free Program

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center will be offering a FREE program Keeping your Heart Healthy: A Presentation on Heart Failure on February 20, 2024 at 10:30am at the Allwood Library, located at 44 Lyall Rd. in Clifton.

Join us to learn signs and symptoms of heart failure, causes, your risks, and treatment options. Registration is REQUIRED; please call 973-470-5773 or email Lhelwani@cliftonnj.org to register. This event is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents.

Nearly 6.5 million individuals in the U.S. are living with heart failure today. Heart failure is a term that sounds like it is referring to a heart that has stopped working, but what it really means is that the heart is struggling to keep up with its workload. When you experience heart failure, your heart becomes weak and cannot supply the cells with enough blood. This results in fatigue, shortness of breath, and excessive coughing in some people. Everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, and carrying groceries become increasingly difficult.

The most common cause of heart failure is Coronary Heart Disease, which occurs when arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle become narrowed by a buildup of fatty deposits called plaque. Other risk factors may include past heart attacks, heart defects present since birth, abnormal heart rhythm, Diabetes, and thyroid problems. Even if you are at high risk, there are simple healthy lifestyles choices you can make to reduce your risk. These include actions like not smoking or using tobacco, aiming for at least 30 to 60 minutes of activity daily, eating a heart-healthy diet, getting quality sleep, and managing stress. The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center encourage you to register for this free event for more information on preventing or living with heart failure.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual Health Agency serving the Township of Little Falls.