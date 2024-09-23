Harvest Fest At St. Mary

PostEagle September 22, 2024

HARVEST FEST 2024 at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg. Friday, October 4 (4-9 PM) and Saturday, October 5 (12-9 PM). Friday Music: Flamin’ Dick & the Hot Rods Oldies Band (6-9 PM). Saturday Music: The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4 PM); Polka Mass 4:30; The Northkill Creek Band (6-9 PM).

Homemade foods, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages, rock wall and bungee jump, kids games, hay rides, corn maze, first responders, bingo, many great theme baskets, raffles and more. Free admission, plenty of parking, indoor & outdoor seating, no coolers or food. 610-562-7657; http://www.stmaryhamburg.org; Facebook