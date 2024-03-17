Golden Awards For Lifetime Achievement

Presented by Helena Modjeska Art & Culture Club

By Dr. Maja Trochimczyk, President

CALIFORNIA – On March 9, 2024, in Beverly Hills, the Helena Modjeska Art & Culture Club in Los Angeles offered its newest Golden Awards for lifetime achievement in the field of film to two outstanding directors, producers, screenwriters – icons of Polish cinema – Jerzy Antczak and Jacek Bromski. The awards were presented by Dr. Maja Trochimczyk, musicologist and poet, and president of the Club for over eight years, together with actress Katarzyna Śmiechowicz, vice-president of the Club. The ceremony took place in the elegant residence of Club members, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley & Helena Kolodziey, with the participation of many distinguished guests.

In photo:Director Agnieszka Poreba, interim Consul General Tomasz Polewaczyk, Jerzy Antczak, Jacek Bromski, Anna Sadowska – Treasurer, Maja Trochimczyk – President, Beata Czajkowska – Secretary of Modjeska Club

Since 2010, the Club has been honoring the lifetime achievements of outstanding Polish actors with awards named after Helena Modrzejewska, the Modjeska Prizes. So far, these Prizes have been awarded to, among others, Jan Nowicki, Barbara Krafftówna, Anna Dymna, Jadwiga Barańska, Andrzej Seweryn, and Jan Englert. Just like the Modjeska Prizes, the Golden Awards created in 2024, honor lifetime achievements, but at this time – those of directors and filmmakers, not actors. Thus, the new awards fill the gap in the range of distinctions related to the Club’s patron, the legendary actress Helena Modrzejewska, known in the U.S. as Modjeska (1840-1909). In 1876, she emigrated to California, where she became one of the most famous Shakespearean actresses of her time. She was not only an actress, but also a director and producer. She led her own theater company, which performed in 225 cities across the continent, specializing in Shakespeare’s plays and contemporary dramas.

Following the example of the artistic successes of its patron, the Modjeska Club wishes to honor the achievements of not only actors, but also talented film and theater directors, and filmmakers from many industries – screenwriters, cinematographers, or composers. The Golden Award consists of a commemorative statuette, a diploma and a symbolic gold bar – although not real, just like the cinema is unreal, taking us into the screen world of illusions, dreams and imagination…

Photo: Maja Trochimczyk, interim Consul General Tomasz Polewaczyk, Jerzy Antczak, Jacek Bromski, Katarzyna Smiechowicz

Director Jacek Bromski flew from Poland especially for this occasion, while Professor Jerzy Antczak lives in Los Angeles and has been an Honorary Member of the Club for years, together with his wife Jadwiga Barańska, winner of the Modjeska Prize in 2018. During the evening, conversations with the laureates were conducted by Maja Trochimczyk and Katarzyna Śmiechowicz. Connected by many years of friendship, the two directors had a lot to say to each other, expressing gratitude for such an epochal meeting in the company of such an excellent group of filmmakers from Poland and the USA.

During the meeting, the hosts read letters of congratulations on the Golden Awards sent by outstanding cultural creators from the world of film and theater in Poland. Director of the Grand Theater – National Opera, a former Minister of Culture, Waldemar Dąbrowski stated: “Jerzy Antczak and Jacek Bromski, two outstanding figures of Polish cinema, are artists of great merit to our culture, whose achievements allow us to place them with full conviction among those individuals that are not only a part of the wonderful legacy of Helena Modjeska, but that constantly raise the stature of her legacy and the importance of creative endeavors in the domain of cinema as high art. […] Polish film – and much more broadly, Polish art – owes a lot to them.”

Maciej Karpiński, writer, playwright and screenwriter of many films wrote: “The Modjeska Club could not have chosen the winners of this year’s award more appropriately. The first of them, Jerzy Antczak, belongs to the older generation and is the creator of films that are classic in their form, even monumental; these are usually costume films. The second awardee, Jacek Bromski, made a different choice: he became one of the leading creators of popular cinema in Poland. His films are intended for a wide audience, but at the same time intelligent and full of accurate social and psychological observations. Both of these outstanding directors share extraordinary technical skills, but their creative achievements mark two distinct paths of Polish cinema, which only when joined together and functioning simultaneously create its full image and determine its strength. The first of this year’s winners has lived abroad for many years, the second became the leader of the Polish film community and, as the president of the Polish Filmmakers Association, took care of its interests and supported young talents for almost thirty years.”

Photo: Filmmaker Rupert Wainwright, former student of Jerzy Antczak, with Jacek Bromski on the right.

During a lively discussion, Jerzy Antczak and Jacek Bromski touched upon many common topics: from the artistic vision of cinema, through the most important moments and turning points of their careers, through achievements of which they are most proud, to educating and teaching the next generation. The audience learned a lot about the history of film and television in Poland, for example about the pioneering role of the Polish Television Theater, to which Antczak devoted many years of his career, creating outstanding performances. Alas, like the legendary acting feats of Modjeska’s herself, most of Antczak’s TV Theater was not recorded.

While discussing Jacek Bromski’s specialty – contemporary comedy, the director stated that the secret to making a good comedy is to hide from the actors the fact that they are acting in a comedy – there is a thin line separating a funny comedy from a stupid farce, and the director’s talent lies in not crossing this line. The audience was entertained by funny anecdotes from the film set and friendly, humorous comments from both Masters. They owe each other a lot. Antczak thanked Bromski for helping him publish his own books and congratulated the head of SFP on his vision of preparing the next generation of filmmakers for the profession in the Munk Studio. Bromski emphasized his older colleague’s talent of working with actors, leading to wonderful results on the screen. Everyone was deeply moved, when Jerzy Antczak concluded: “This event is perhaps my last ‘swan song’ and the last chance to speak about my career. I did a lot, but the most important thing to say today to all of you is: I love you.” Fervent applause followed.

An interesting element of the program were the statements of Jerzy Antczak’s American students, whom he introduced to the secrets of film art during 25 years of lectures at UCLA. Directors, producers, and lecturers including Fred Cassidy, Quentin Lee, Robert Manganelli, Robert Moreland, Sherie Pollack, Stephanie Risley, Myrl Schreibman, and Rupert Wainwright spoke about Antczak’s enormous impact on their careers. Wainwright informed the audience about a phone call with congratulations from the most famous student of Antczak, director Alexander Payne, who won two Oscars for the films Sideways and The Descendants. Professor Howard Suber, Professor Antczak’s colleague at UCLA, was also present.

At the end, a telephone call from Poland was heard: Beata Ścibakówna read a letter from her husband, Jan Englert, director of the National Theater and a legend of Polish theater and film. Englert wrote: “I owe everything I know and achieved to my masters. Jurek, you are one of them. One of those who lent, lent, or from whom I stole skills. In your case, I also have to thank you for discovering me as an actor. ‘Notes’ directed by you opened the door to the world of acting for me, and watching your direction encouraged me to take up the profession of director. My thanks are very personal, because everyone knows who you were and what you did. And the fact that I consider myself your apprentice – it’s not necessarily… Janek.”

During the presentation of the Golden Award for Jerzy Antczak, Dr. Trochimczyk stated: “Dear Jurek: by handing over our modest award to you, we express our admiration for your talent, artistic inventiveness, creative achievements, enormous artistic successes, diligence, and generosity, because you did not spare time to educate the next generation of directors, and to take part in the activities of our Club for so many years. We are deeply grateful to you for the unforgettable moments our Club spent with your films.”

While presenting the Golden Award to Jacek Bromski, Dr. Trochimczyk said: “We know that laughter is healthy and how difficult it is to make a good comedy, so we appreciate your talent even more. Thank you not only for so many of your own films, but also for preparing the next generation of directors and producers to work in cinematography. Thank you for running the Polish Filmmakers Association for many years and for your courage in fighting for artists’ rights.”

According to a report in the TV program Interia (March 10, 2024), the winners were moved by the celebration and especially happy to receive the Gold Awards together. Jerzy Antczak, emphasizing that he was already 95 years old, expressed surprise: “It turned out that they still need me!” Jacek Bromski summed up his impressions: “It’s a very nice thing, especially since my master and friend, Jerzy Antczak, and I are receiving this award together. I feel doubly honored.”

Guests from the film world included Andrzej Bartkowiak, cinematographer-director, nominated for an Oscar for the film Speed with Keanu Reeves; Ludek Drizhal, composer of music for many of Bromski’s films; Alexander Gruszyński cinematographer-director; Ewa Puszczyńska producer, Oscar winner for the film Ida, nominated for an Oscar for the film Cold War, who also has 5 nominations for the film Zone of Interest. The producer of Zone of Interest, Bartek Ranski, and Oscar nominees Tarn Willers and Neil Corbould were present. The Club members were very pleased with the presence of the producer-director of the film The Peasants, Hugh Welchman, who visited the Club in November 2023 and previously received an Oscar for the film Loving Vincent. He was accompanied by the composer of music for the film The Peasants, LUC, Łukasz Rostkowski. This film, previously submitted by Poland for an Oscar, received the Audience Award in Warsaw (Polish Film Awards Eagles 2024). At the same time, Rostkowski himself won the statuette in the “Best Music” category.

The sponsors of the evening were the Polish Consulate in Los Angeles (represented by Tomasz Polewaczyk, acting Consul General and director Agnieszka Poręba); Polish Center in Los Angeles (Andrzej Kozłowski, Andrzej Laskowski and Stanley Kołodziey), Vintage Wine and Sprits, and Moonrise Press. The elegant reception was coordinated by Helena Kołodziey, well-known for her work on promoting Polish culture. Modjeska Club members present at the ceremony include the outstanding painter Sławek Wisniewski, pianist Wojciech Kocyan, actress Aleksandre Kaniak, and artist Monique Chmielewski Lehman. The academic community was represented, apart from Dr. Trochimczyk and Prof. Kocyan, also by professors Michał Kasperkiewicz, Jerzy Kossek, Michael Saran, Andrzej Targowski, who was recently honored by the Warsaw University of Technology among its gold laureates, and the previously mentioned Prof. Howard Suber, colleague of Professor Jerzy Antczak at UCLA.

California State Senator Anthony Portantino, poet and culture promoter, presented both winners with beautiful certificates of recognition. A letter of congratulations was sent by Mr. Tomasz Polewaczyk, acting Consul General in Los Angeles, writing that Mr. Antczak and Bromski “are great figures of Polish cinematography who have repeatedly and deservedly received many awards. What makes today’s award unique is the fact that it is funded by an esteemed Polish organization, the Helena Modjeska Art & Culture Club that has been successfully promoting Polish culture in the consular district of Los Angeles for years. The ‘Golden Awards’ initiative is also an excellent opportunity to display pride in Polishness among the Polish diaspora in the United States of America, as well as having the potential to integrate this community and to give us a unique opportunity to participate in national culture beyond Poland’s borders.”

Photos by Greg Kuk

Founded in 1971 by actor-director Leonidas Dudarew-Ossetyński, Stefan Pasternacki, and other immigrants from Poland to California, the Modjeska Club is a sponsor of cultural events promoting Polish culture. The club organizes meetings with artists, lectures, concerts, exhibitions, theater performances and film screenings. In 2021, the Club, managed by volunteers and financed by membership fees, celebrated its 50th anniversary. Two books have been published on this occasion by Moonrise Press, both with net revenue donated back to the Club: Album 50-lecia Klubu Kultury im. Heleny Modrzejewskiej (380 pages, in Polish, issued in 2021 and edited by Maja Trochimczyk, Elżbieta Kański and Elżbieta Trybuś), and Celebrating Modjeska: History of Helena Modjeska Art & Culture Club (440 pages, in English, by Maja Trochimczyk, published in 2023). The Club’s activities have been honored with over 40 Polish state medals and many awards in California.

