Frozen , A Torrid Success

Post Eagle

Post Eagle December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Entertainment

Entertainment 0 Comments

By Jim Dombrowski

NEW JERSEY – “Frozen”, the Disney animated film debuting in 2013 and brought to life on Broadway to sold out crowds, is playing at The Paper Mill Playhouse through January 11. Conductor/Music Director Geoffrey KO, a veteran of Broadway & The Paper Mill, helped to bring smiles to the audience; the lyrics and vocals of this love story is perfect for people of all ages!

The conductor’s role in any musical is often overlooked because the audience is focused on the actors as they sing and dance to the crowds delight. A love story directed toward children adds a slightly different approach by KO who could hear the audience, especially the children who were engaged during the show. “I like the sounds of the audience during the play, especially Frozen, which has a younger crowd, it’s very enjoyable,” noted KO. Geoffrey’s Paper Mill credits include “Jersey Boys”, “Take the Lead”, and “The Honeymooners” .

Frozen is a resounding success and I highly recommend this show as a Christmas or Hanukkah Gift. The cast is full of Broadway experience and returning Paper Mill Playhouse performers.

The love story between two sisters is touching, both children and adults can relate to this storyline originally created by Hans Christian Anderson.

Next up running from February 4 to March 1 is “Come From Away.”