Coming to Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch

LAVALLETTE, NJ – Curious about the possibilities ahead for you? How is your energy field? Consult with four of the Jersey Shore’s best-known mediums during the Friends’ Psychic Fair Fundraiser at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch, 1 PM until 8 PM Wednesday, August 16.

The group includes Margaret, angel card readings; Bella, gypsy witch card readings; and Kirsten and Kassandra, Tarot card readings.

A donation of $30 is requested for each 15-minute session. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Upper Shores Library. The volunteers support Branch activities to advance the Library’s mission of “Connecting People, Building Community, Transforming Lives.”

This free program is for entertainment purposes only. To book a session, or for more information, visit the OCL Upper Shores Branch, 112 Jersey City Avenue, Lavallette, or call (732) 793-3996.

Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and Pinterest.