FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library Invites

The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library (FOCPL) cordially invites you to our Semi-Annual Meeting, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM, in the Clifton Main Memorial Library, 292 Piaget Ave., Clifton.

After a short meeting, the FRIENDS will present guest speaker, author Michael Gabriele, discussing his book, “Colonial Taverns of New Jersey.” This event is free and open to the public. Children 10 years and older accompanied by an adult are welcome. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation. Any questions please call the Clifton Library, 973-772-5500, Allwood Library 973-471-0555 or visit the Clifton Library website, www.cliftonpl.org. We look forward to seeing you there.

Please check out our GIFT GALLERY, which is now open. The FOCPL are accepting donations of New and Gently used items. Persons wishing to donate may bring the items to the Front Desk. All materials donated to the FOCPL are sold at their discretion. Monetary donations are also accepted. Thank you for your continued support!

FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library Purpose “The purpose of this organization shall be to maintain an association of persons interested in the Clifton Public Library, to focus public attention on the library, to stimulate the use of the library’s resources and services, to fund raise and encourage gifts and bequests to the library, and to support and cooperate with the library in developing services and facilities for the community.” (FRIENDS Constitution)