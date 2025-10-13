FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Post Eagle

Post Eagle October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Clifton News

Clifton News 0 Comments

CLIFTON, NJ – FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library are celebrating our 40th Anniversary year of serving our Library and the community of Clifton, NJ.

2025 has marked a new era in the efforts of the FRIENDS. There was a rebranding and a new logo implemented, as well as development of an ongoing social media campaign to heighten awareness, visibility, recognition and increase communications with everyone in Clifton.

The semi-annual membership meeting is open to all members, and the public as well. The program will include updates on activities and recognition of special friends, followed by a musical performance by actor, musician, singer, storyteller and tap dancer, Richard Stillman, with a patriotic salute for Veteran’s Day.

Please join us to learn more about FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library and our mission. We are always looking for more people to join and to become involved to help raise money to donate to our Library.

Cookies and coffee follow the performance.

WHAT: SEMI-ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING CELEBRATING 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF FOCPL

WHEN: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 1:00-3:00 PM

WHERE: COMMUNITY ROOM, MAIN LIBRARY, 292 PIAGET AVE.

(due to HVAC work resulting in closure of building, please check our Facebook and Instagram pages for possible change of venue to Allwood branch)

About FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library

* We raise funds to enhance library services to the public

* We sponsor special events for children and teens

* We offer cultural and educational programming for adults

* We encourage community awareness of library service