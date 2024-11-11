FRIENDS of Clifton Public Library Host Piano Concert

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library cordially invite you to our Semi-Annual Meeting and Piano Concert featuring Arjun Ayyangar, Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1:00 PM, in CLIFTON Main Memorial Library, 292 Piaget Ave, Clifton.

Arjun Ayyangar is an American pianist and child prodigy from New Jersey . At age 6 he was inducted into The Kids Hall of Fame. He is also a first place High Honors Award Certificate winner of the NJ Music Teachers Association Young Artists’ Competition.