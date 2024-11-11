FRIENDS of Clifton Public Library Host Piano Concert
- November 7, 2024
CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library cordially invite you to our Semi-Annual Meeting and Piano Concert featuring Arjun Ayyangar, Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1:00 PM, in CLIFTON Main Memorial Library, 292 Piaget Ave, Clifton.
Arjun Ayyangar is an American pianist and child prodigy from New Jersey. At age 6 he was inducted into The Kids Hall of Fame. He is also a first place High Honors Award Certificate winner of the NJ Music Teachers Association Young Artists’ Competition.
This event is free and open to the public. Children 10 years and older accompanied by an adult are welcome. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation. Any questions please call the Clifton Library, 973-772-5500, Allwood Library 973-471-0555 or visit the Clifton Library website, www.cliftonpl.org.
