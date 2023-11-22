Fresh Blueberry Cream Pie
- November 21, 2023
- Recipe Corner
INGREDIENTS:
1 c. sour cream
2 T. all purpose flour
3/4 c. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 egg beaten
2 1/2 c. fresh blueberries
1 pastry shell
3 T. all purpose flour
3 T. butter or margarine softened
3 T. finely chopped pecans
Combine first 6 ingredients, beat 5 minutes at medium speed (electric mixer) until smooth. Fold in blueberries into pastry shell & bake at 400˚ for 25 min. Combine remaining ingredients. Stir well (crumbly like) and sprinkle over top of pie. Bake 10 additional minutes. Chill before serving.
Recipe by Mrs. Mary Kurowski
