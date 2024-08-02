French Leaders Complicit In Bigoted Olympic Skit

By Bill Donohue

The vulgar parody of the Last Supper at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris was not simply the product of one very sick anti-Christian bigot. There is good reason to believe that senior French officials gave their blessings to this attack on Christianity. That is why we are asking the International Olympic Committee to launch an investigation.

Much of the attention so far has been on the antics of the man who created the offensive skit, Thomas Jolly. According to the New York Times, growing up his parents “nurtured his passions for dolls and classical dance.” They did a good job—he is a homosexual. Whether his parents nurtured his animus against Christianity, or whether it is an expression of his guilt, is unknown, but his Olympic stunt was not the solo exercise the media would have us believe.

Days before the opening ceremony, the Associated Press reported that Jolly was being “extremely tight-lipped about what would eventually transpire at the ceremony.” But everyone knew he was up to something. “‘I’ll be fired if I tell you anything,’ Jolly says with a ‘cheeky laugh.'” Now why in the world would Jolly say that? Was he planning to mock Muslims? Not on his life.

A French politician, Marion Maréchal, condemned what Jolly did, saying that he does not speak for France but was the product of a “left-wing minority.” Not so fast. There is reason to believe France’s leaders were complicit.

President Emmanuel Macron was not kept in the dark. He learned that Jolly was planning a “great story of emancipation and freedom.” More important, it was reported by the New York Times that Macron had “a keen interest in the show” and met with Jolly “regularly.” It is hard to believe they didn’t discuss the show’s content.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also had strong interest in the show; she, too, met with Jolly regularly. According to the Times, she said his production would be “playful, with a message of the city’s ‘openness to the world and the pleasure of diversity.'” Now why in the world would she say that? What kind of “playful” skit would someone like Jolly craft that would celebrate the “pleasure of diversity”?

Tony Estanguet is President of Paris 2024; he is currently being investigated for financial improprieties. He is the one who appointed Jolly to be Artistic Director of the Olympic ceremonies. In his statement in 2022 heralding his choice, he bragged how Jolly’s “extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level.” Now why in the world would he say that? Does he think Jolly was going to break Islamic norms?

The apologies that have been offered for this obscene act are totally insincere. Indeed, they are liars.

Paris 2024 spokesperson, Anne Descamps, said, “Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group.” It’s true they never intended to disrespect the Amish. The opening ceremony, she said, “tried to celebrate community tolerance.” Another lie.

Jolly knew exactly what he was doing—his overriding goal was to trash Christianity. Mission accomplished. Now he wants us to believe that “My wish isn’t to be subversive, not to mock or to shock. Most of all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.” No real man speaks this way. Why not have the guts to tell the truth?

I am writing to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach about this incident. He needs to investigate the extent to which French officials were complicit in this assault on Christian sensibilities.

Last November, Bach welcomed the adoption by the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution about the observance of the Olympic Games. In his address to the General Assembly, he said that sport “can only unite the entire world in peaceful competition if we are not torn apart by political, religious, cultural or other interests and differences. Therefore, we must be politically neutral and stand against any kind of discrimination.”

It is beyond debate that Jolly’s opening stunt mocking the Last Supper was done to tear apart the religious and cultural interests of Christians, thus violating the precepts Bach outlined. Those who are responsible for this travesty need to be exposed and dealt with accordingly.

