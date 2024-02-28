Free Podiatry Screening At Clifton Health

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department and the office of Dr. Marc Haspel will be offering a FREE Podiatry (Foot) Screening on Friday, March 8th from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Clifton Health Department located at 900 Clifton Ave. on the 2nd Floor. Registration is required; please call 973-470-5773 to register. Dr. Haspel is a board- certified Podiatrist serving the community for 30 years who will be providing general foot care information as well as free foot screenings. This screening is open to residents of Clifton and Little Falls.

Think about all the places your feet take you every day. You might use your feet to take a walk in the park or go out with your loved ones, play with your children or grandchildren, take care of your garden, and go dancing. Our feet are small, considering they have to support the entire height and weight of our bodies. Each step you take involves a remarkably intricate network of 26 bones, 33 joints, 19 muscles, multiple tendons, and 107 ligaments. That complexity, combined with all the weight feet carry, accounts for why feet can be so prone to problems such as bone fractures, arthritis, and plantar fasciitis, a swelling of the thick band of tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot.

Here are some important steps you should take to protect your feet:

Keep your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol at the levels recommended by your doctor. Remember that diabetes can reduce the blood flow to certain areas of your body, especially your legs and feet, which makes it harder for your body to heal from injuries

Don’t smoke, and if you do smoke, quit. Smoking reduces blood flow to the feet

Eat more fruits and vegetables

Be physically active every day and maintain a healthy weight

Take your medicines even when you feel good

Have a podiatrist check your feet at least once a year

Remember to always wear shoes that are comfortable and that fit well. Do not wear shoes that are tight or that rub or pinch your feet; these will give you blisters

Wear socks or stockings with your shoes when possible and try not to walk barefoot or to wear just socks. Put on some slippers while you are at home

For more information on this free screening, or to register, please call 973-470-5773.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual Health Agency serving the Township of Little Falls.