CLIFTON, NJ – Power of One Clifton is proud to announce the launch of “Smart Finance, Bright Futures,” a comprehensive, free financial wellness program led by experienced local banking professionals.

This initiative aims to empower individuals and families within the community to achieve financial stability and security through expert-led education and practical guidance.

The program, designed to foster healthy communities through professional development, will commence on April 17, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Clifton Main Memorial Library.

“We recognize the importance of financial literacy in building strong, resilient communities,” said Kim Castellano, Founder of Power of One. “Smart Finance, Bright Futures is designed to provide residents with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate their financial lives with confidence and achieve their long-term goals.”

Benefits of attending the program include:

Reducing financial stress and anxiety: Gain practical strategies to manage debt and build savings.

Increasing financial stability and security: Learn how to create and adhere to a budget, plan for the future, and make informed financial decisions.

And much more: The program will cover a range of essential financial topics, tailored to the needs of the community.

Session One: Foundations of Financial Wellness

The inaugural session will focus on the “Foundations of Financial Wellness,” featuring:

– An introduction to the program and its instructors.

– A comprehensive overview of key financial concepts.

– A discussion on the importance of open communication within families regarding finances.

This session will provide participants with a solid foundation for building healthy financial habits.

Program Schedule:

April 17, 2025: Foundations of Financial Wellness

May 22, 2025: Budgeting Basics

June 19, 2025: Credit & Debt Management

September 18, 2025: Homeownership and Mortgage Basics

October 16, 2025: Saving and Investing Strategies

November 20, 2025: Retirement Planning and Social Security

December 18, 2025: Taxes, and Consumer Awareness

Registration Information:

Interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly, as space is limited.

Email: info@powerofoneccom.org

Phone: 862-239-5905

Power of One Clifton is committed to fostering a thriving community by providing access to essential resources and educational opportunities. “Smart Finance, Bright Futures” represents a significant step towards empowering residents to achieve their financial aspirations.

Register at Google Forms at https://forms.gle/oiJbZzqPxGTVpGv56