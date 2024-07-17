Forty Talented Polish Scholars Awarded Grants

Forty exceptionally talented scholars from Poland received grants through the Kosciuszko Foundation 2025 Exchange Program to the U.S. They will soon embark on a transformative journey that many have described as a life-changing experience.

The annual ceremony was held in May at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski. Ambassador Brzezinski and Marek Skulimowski, President and Executive Director of the Kosciuszko Foundation, congratulated the scholars who were awarded grants. They will travel to the United States to conduct projects at some of the most prestigious American research institutions.

“From research on various types of cancers, heart diseases, lung diseases, and nervous system disorders to combating disinformation to developing innovations that will equip students with the skills necessary to succeed in the startup environment… each of this year’s scholarship recipients will undertake incredible work that will enrich you both personally and professionally, and will also serve as an example of the best academic exchange between Poland and the United States,” said Ambassador Brzezinski, addressing the grant recipients.

Thanks to the generosity of the KF members and donors, we have been able to expand the program each year, awarding life-changing grants to more scholars in increased fields of study.

