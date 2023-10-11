Footprints of Polonia Across America

October 10, 2023

A Celebration of Polish History & Culture

ILLINOIS – Please join us for an evening with Ewa Barczyk, President of the Polish American Librarians Association and editor of the book Footprints of Polonia: Polish Historical Sites Across North America. Ms. Barczyk will discuss her book and highlight women’s stories. Following the talk, enjoy a reception with refreshments, a display, guest gift bags (while supplies last), as well as 50/50 & prize raffles.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 5-8 pm (Central Time) at the McCormick Lounge, Coffey Hall, Loyola University Chicago • Lake Shore Campus.

Register today to save your spot! RSVP at libcal.luc.edu/calendar/events/WLA_Polonia

Schedule for the Evening:

5:00 pm View display, refreshments, & mingling

5:25 pm Speaker introduction

5:30 pm Talk by Ewa Barczyk

6:00 pm Refreshments & mingling

7:00 pm Raffle drawings (must be present to win)

Loyola Campus Map (Coffey Hall is #28 along Lake Michigan)

Questions? Email wlarchives@luc.edu. This event is free and open to the public.

Sponsored by the Women and Leadership Archives, University Libraries, and Branch Z-211 of the FCSLA.

Ewa Barczyk is president of the Association of Polish American Librarians; 1st Vice President of Polanki, Polish Women’s Cultural Club of Milwaukee; 2nd Vice President of Polish American Historical Association; and serves on the Cultural Committee of the Polish Center of Wisconsin. She holds a BS in psychology and Italian from Loyola University Chicago, an MA in Slavic Studies from University of Kansas, an MLS from Southern Connecticut in library sciences. She is the emerita Associate Provost and Director of Libraries at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. She and her husband reside in Shorewood Wi and spend lots of time with their grandkids.

Footprints of Polonia: Polish Historical Sites Across North America

The innumerable contributions of Polish immigrants and their descendants on communities in North America can be seen on monuments, bridges, churches, cultural centers, and cemeteries across the continent. These “footprints” of Polonia (the Polish diaspora), commemorating towering events and figures from history that are a source of pride among Polish Americans, are cataloged for readers in this unique volume. From Revolutionary War heroes Tadeusz Kosciuśzko and Casimir Pulaski to more recent figures like Pope John Paul II and political movements like Solidarity, statues and historic sites all over North America pay homage to their contributions and importance.