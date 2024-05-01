Food Technologist

PostEagle

PostEagle April 30, 2024

April 30, 2024 Classifieds

Classifieds 0 Comments

Manufacturer of food flavors and fragrances seeks a Food Technologist whose responsibilities will include maintaining quality control and safety standards for product development and production.

The primary duties include completing assigned products by applying and optimizing flavors in appropriate food related prototypes sweet, baking and beverages. Develop prototypes utilizing company established flavors. Apply food science skills by interfacing with the Creative Flavor Development to optimize base-flavor relationships in key projects. Interface with customers, suppliers and assist other departments as needed. Maintain the flavor library. Direct coffee applications, initiate and implement coffee programs. Foster strong creativity, innovation & presentation skills within the team. Coordinate with Sales, technical and Marketing to meet project objectives and deadlines. Collaborate with Marketing to stay on trend with market research, product executions and presentations. Engage management to justify and obtain appropriate project resources and expertise. Coordinate projects and manage to ensure timely execution. Develop methods and conduct necessary sensory panels. Assure group compliance with organization policies, training, and applicable lab practices. Participate in flavor and fragrance panels. Attend trade shows as directed by management.

Applicant must possess a Master’s Degree in Food Sciences with minimum 2 years of professional experience. 40 hrs/wk M-F.

Mail resume ref. to job#ND001 Flavor & Fragrance Specialties, Inc. (a Lucta company) 3 Industrial Avenue, Mahwah, NJ 07430.