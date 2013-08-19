Finding Madame Curie To Premiere At Theater Row

— Inside the Scientist Everybody Knows Hides the Woman Nobody Knows —

New York, NY, April 4, 2022 – Finding Madame Curie, a new musical depicting the trailblazing Polish scientist and her struggle to achieve success in an all-male field, will make its world premiere in New York City on April 14 for a limited engagement.

Presented by CreateTheater’s New York Festival, the musical drama, with Book, Lyrics, and Music by David Kurkowski, is Directed and Choreographed by Staś Kmieć (Drama Desk-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish).

“Marie Curie’s life story was marked by a continuous counterpoint of breath-taking triumph and heart-rending tragedy,” said Kmieć. “She upended the scientific world with the discovery of radium, pioneered the treatment of cancer with radiation, and became the first woman to win the Nobel Prize. But balancing her brilliant career with love and motherhood remained a challenge.”

Winner of the 2020 Jackie White Memorial National Playwriting Contest, the story traces the Paris years from Marie’s arrival in 1891 through her personal involvement and unexpected discovery on the World War I battlefront. At every step, she is met with formidable obstacles in the form of gender bias, xenophobia, and personal tragedy, but perseveres in triumph.

“I wrote this musical so that you might discover the person behind the icon of Madame Curie,” said Kurkowski. “I believe audiences will be inspired and will have a newfound respect for her amazing journey and magnificent achievements. Audiences of all ages will be captivated, but I hope children will be in attendance to learn about this extraordinary woman and the mysterious glowing substance she isolated.”

Music direction by Larry Daggett, Set design – Tyler Herold, Costume design – Molly Goldberg, Lighting design – Michael Cole and Casting by Jamibeth Margolis. Musical arrangements by Dean Schneider, orchestrations by Dean Schneider and Daniel Lincoln.

Tickets are available at: www.newworksfest.org, www.bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/finding-madame-curie, at Telecharge at 212-239-6200, or at the Theatre Row box office.

Theater Row – 410 W, 42nd St, New York, NY. April 14 -23, 2022; www.curiethemusical.com