Fiddler – A Musical Success

December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Entertainment

By James Dombrowski

The Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ is celebrating its 85th Anniversary as one of the country’s best regional theatres. Having received the Tony Award for “Best Theatre in America” with its closeness to Broadway and the scrutiny of the metropolitan area’s media critics, the productions taking place are as good as any Broadway show.

The classic Fiddler on the Roof is running through January 7th led by conductor Jillian Zack. Some of the most iconic melodies & songs are brought to life by legendary Jerome Robbins, who directed and choreographed the original Fiddler on the Roof.

Parker Esse along with Paper Mill’s very own Mark S. Hoebee as Director puts to stage what I consider a dramatic comedy. The themes of family and religion stressing tradition yet embracing change are timeless. The jokes and poking fun at yourself to get laughs make you think about your beliefs irregardless of your religion. The seriousness of being forced to leave your homeland which in this case is moving out of Russia for either Poland or the USA resonates unfortunately today with the conflict in Israel. The Jewish people have been forced to flee many times over the past 4000 years yet their resolve to exist and prosper is never ending.

I recommend seeing Fiddler on the Roof. Opening next on January 31st is “After Midnight.”

(Photo by Talia Dombrowski)