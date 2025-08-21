Fascinating Jazz Concert In Los Angeles

August 21, 2025

CALIFORNIA – Legendary jazz vocalist Aga Zaryan presented an unforgettable concert in Los Angeles, broadcast live on Facebook. She came from Poland to record a new jazz album with accomplished and experienced musicians, Darek Oleszkiewicz, bassist, Larry Koonse, guitarist, and Munyungo Jackson, drummer. Entitled “Second Time Around,” this is their second album with the same crew of musicians that worked on the recording in August 2025. Their concert on Saturday, August 9, 2025, took place in Paul Kulak’s studio, known as Kulak’s Woodshed, crammed with photographs and posters, and bizarre decorations (chairs on the ceiling, CDs strung up like laundry…). This unique space holds a secret: a set ultra-professional video and sound equipment is tucked away and video cameras move on tracks around the performance space creating attractive visuals… The program was packed with world premieres, but also with beloved jazz standards… But first, let’s introduce the performers.

AGA ZARYAN‘s mellow, expressive voice and impeccable musicality have earned her many accolades from the music critics. The artist owes her worldwide recognition to a unique style, with a characteristic lightness of phrasing and a warm tone of voice. She was the first Polish artist to release records under New York’s legendary Blue Note Records label that has issued recordings of such legends as: Norah Jones, Nina Simone, Miles Davis and Bobby McFerrin. Aga Zaryan is a recipient of the most important awards in the music world, including the Fryderyk for a CD dedicated to poetry of Warsaw Uprising. She is one of Poland’s finest jazz vocalists and a winner of multiple Vocalist of the Year honors from Polish Jazz Forum magazine. (In photo: Aga Zaryan with Larry Koonse and Darek Oleszkiewicz)

DAREK OLESZKIEWICZ, known professionally as DAREK OLES, is a Grammy-nominated jazz bassist and educator, the pillar of Los Angeles jazz world. Born in Wrocław, Poland, Darek began his musical education early and played various instruments before focusing on the acoustic bass. He gained recognition in Poland through numerous awards and performances with leading jazz groups. In 1988, he moved to Los Angeles, where he studied with Charlie Haden at the California Institute of the Arts. Oles has since become a faculty member at both CalArts and the University of Southern California. He has performed and recorded with jazz luminaries such as Brad Mehldau, Pat Metheny, Joe Lovano, and many others. His extensive discography includes about 100 albums, several of which have been nominated for Grammy Awards.

A native Californian, born in San Diego, LARRY KOONSE grew up in a musical family and began studying guitar at age seven, deeply influenced by his father, jazz guitarist Dave Koonse. At fifteen, he recorded his first album with his dad (Dave and Larry Koonse; Father and Son Jazz Guitars). In 1984, he became the first to earn a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies from USC. His career highlights include international touring & collaborations (six years on tour with the John Dankworth quartet and vocalist Cleo Laine), being featured on over 300 albums, including Mel Tormé, Luciana Souza, Natalie Cole, Rod Stewart, Lee Konitz, Bob Brookmeyer, and others, and multiple Grammy nominations with Billy Childs’s chamber sextet (Lyric and Autumn: In Moving Pictures) and Luciana Souza’s projects (Tide, Book of Chet). Koonse also led and co-led groups such as the L.A. Jazz Quartet and released critically acclaimed solo albums on Jazz Compass label. He appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Disney Hall, Sydney Opera House, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and more. (In photo: Aga Zaryan with Darek Oleszkiewicz and Munungo Jackson)

Four-time Grammy winner MUNYUNGO JACKSON is a percussionist, composer, arranger, and producer, bringing an ever-growing collection of instruments to his craft. The rich array of his traditional and unusual percussive sonorities may be heard on recordings in diverse musical genres, from funk, pop, and jazz to Latin, reggae, and the traditional dance music of Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Haiti, Brazil, and Cuba. Munyungo was born in Los Angeles, California, into a creative family that well prepared him for a 30-year music career. His parents, Arthur Jackson Jr. and Genie Jackson, were both deeply involved in music, dance, and writing, and Munyungo is the nephew of the legendary jazz, pop, and blues singer-pianist Nellie Lutcher, who recorded for Capitol Records. Munyungo’s exceptional versatility made him a highly sought-after performer for studio sessions, concerts, and tours. Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with iconic artists such as Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Kenny Loggins, Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves, the Zawinul Syndicate, George Howard, Ronnie Laws, The Temptations, Four Tops, The Supremes, Bennie Maupin, Bill Summers, Marcus Miller, and many others. He has also worked with numerous ethnic music and dance ensembles, further showcasing his talents.

Having such an impressive ensemble to support her, Zaryan began the evening with the Oscar-winning title song from the film “The Thomas Crown Affair,” written by Michel Legrand. It set the tone for the first part of the program that was ballad-like and reflective. The program featured world premieres of original compositions by Oleszkiewicz and Koonse with lyrics by Zaryan herself, including the touching “Save the Children.” The singer perfectly matched this poignant tune with her interpretation of Sting’s little-known song, “The Russians”—who perhaps “also love their children…” regardless of what else they do…

Next, since the concert was in early August, Zaryan decided to honor the fighters and victims of the Warsaw Uprising (which began on August 1, 1944) and performed a song from her CD dedicated to the Uprising’s young poets. This song, with lyrics by Krystyna Krahelska was a sweet love poem written about a month before her death on August 2, 1944. The contrast of delicate youthful sentiments and the tragic premature death of the poet was deeply poignant. personal connection was mentioned by Zaryan: her grandparents and those of Michal Tokaj the song’s composer also fought in the Uprising. Consul General of the Republic of Poland, Paulina Kapuścińska, spoke the heroism and patriotic zeal of the brave fighters and the tragic loss of life and destruction of Warsaw in her preliminary remarks. Interestingly, after the recital, Aga Zaryan and the Consul discussed the tragedy of the Uprising with an audience member, Professor Andrzej Targowski, honorary president of the Association of the Children of the 1944 Uprizing. As a 7-year-old, he survived the murder of his family, shot in one of massacres of civilians by German forces. (In photo: Consul General RP in LA Paulina Kapuscinska with Prof. Andrzej Targowski, Dr. Irmina Targowska and Dr. Maja Trochimczyk)

The second part of the program featured Zaryan’s lively interpretation of the standard, “Second Time Around,” with a score by Sammy Cahn and music by Jimmy Van Heusen, familiar from the repertoire of Frank Sinatra. Melodies by Wayne Shorter, Tina Turner, and Steve Wonder, performed at a more upbeat pace, were interspersed with a series of the singer’s duets with bassist Darek Oleszkiewicz and guitarist Larry Koonse. Percussionist Munyungo Jackson enlivened the atmosphere with delicate accents of an unusual array of “noise-makers” and demonstrated his class in playing polyrhythms on the bongos. Listeners also praised Zaryan’s warm, honeyed voice, which blended beautifully with the ensemble. I didn’t know it was possible to have such wonderful dialogues while singing with a double bass, but my fellow attendance member, a jazz vocalist Karolina Naziemiec, confirmed that indeed, Darek is a great partner for singers in jazz duets, and the proof is in her own recording posted on Spotify.

All the performers deserved praise since they are all masters of the highest caliber, with a vast list of achievements and awards, including Grammys and Fryderyk Awards. Moonrise Press sponsored this exclusive event, and the Paderewski Musical Society helped with its promotion. We look forward to the album, “Second Time Around”!

Maja Trochimczyk